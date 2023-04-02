Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah Saturday, April 1, 2023, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Irene Owusu at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

The private traditional marriage ceremony saw a number of celebrities and regular friends of the couple in attendance.

Celebrity friends who attended the event including Caroline Sampson, Kojo Soboh, and others took to social media to share pictures and videos from the colourful event.

After the wedding photos surfaced, social media was inundated with mean comments about Irene’s looks as trolls ridiculed her horribly.

These notorious trolls claim she’s not good-looking and wondered why such a handsome actor like Harold would choose a woman like Irene, who does not complement his status as a wife.

As the mockery and insults flew in from all directions at Irene, others jumped to her defense and insisted that she is a pretty lady. They claim the camera angle and lighting are to blame for her supposed unpleasant looks as portrayed in the photo.

Amidst the cacophony on social media, fans who have been defending Irene have shared her stunning photos to prove their point.

Meanwhile, actress Gloria Sarfo also tied the knot on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in a private wedding ceremony.

The actress and television presenter took to her Instagram account to break the news to her 1.4 million followers posting gorgeous photos from her low-key nuptials.

