“Because of my face, nobody wanted to hold me when I was born” – Uwaezuoke reveals

Veteran Nigerian Nollywood actor, Uwazuoke has opened up about his childhood struggles as he speaks on how he was treated differently because of his face and stature.

The seasoned comic actor who was recently featured on “yankontentfactory” spoke on his boyhood days.

Uwaezuoke revealed that his father had given birth to 11 children and mysteriously, whenever any of the male child reaches 25, he dies.

He recalled how the whole community were excited over his birth but were quickly repelled when they set their eyes on his face.

Uwaezuoke revealed that his mother never received any gift from people as they kept making excuses not to see him or carry him.

The actor also noted that women usually lose interest in him as soon as they see his face and his stature.

However, he maintained that nobody is better than him except God.