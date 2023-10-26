type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Because we haven’t knacked yet”; King Nasir says after Shugatiti said she...
Entertainment

“Because we haven’t knacked yet”; King Nasir says after Shugatiti said she still hasn’t orgasmed

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
King-Nasir-and-Shugatiti
King-Nasir-and-Shugatiti
- Advertisement -

Months after trending in Ghana for offering to make actress, Shugatiti reach cloud 9, King Nasir the American adult star remains convinced that he’s the only one who can assist her.

The socialite went viral globally seven months ago when she opened up about never reaching climax during bedroom games.

The Ghanaian actress during an interview stated that despite having sexual intercourse with numerous men, none of the men she has ever dated have ever made her reach orgasm.

“You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasms” she said.

In response to this update, King Nasir, who has been on a mission to help Shugatiti reach orgasm, maintained that he’s the one who can assist her, stating, “Because we haven’t fucked yet.”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check it out below

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways