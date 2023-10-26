“Because we haven’t knacked yet”; King Nasir says after Shugatiti said she still hasn’t orgasmed

- Advertisement -

Months after trending in Ghana for offering to make actress, Shugatiti reach cloud 9, King Nasir the American adult star remains convinced that he’s the only one who can assist her.

The socialite went viral globally seven months ago when she opened up about never reaching climax during bedroom games.

The Ghanaian actress during an interview stated that despite having sexual intercourse with numerous men, none of the men she has ever dated have ever made her reach orgasm.

“You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasms” she said.

In response to this update, King Nasir, who has been on a mission to help Shugatiti reach orgasm, maintained that he’s the one who can assist her, stating, “Because we haven’t fucked yet.”

