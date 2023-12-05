- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Rebecca Acheampongmaa Acheampong aka Becca has denied media reports that she has bleached her skin.

Becca has in the past weeks been bashed by netizens online for bleaching her skin to look white as snow.

According to the netizens, Becca has deviated from an African woman to a white woman just to please her Nigerian husband with others adding that she is doing that to save her marriage because her husband is interested in fair ladies.

Well, the ‘You lied to me’ singer has taken to her social media page to address the bleaching claims insisting that she has not bleached but her new skin colour is a result of the filters she uses on Snapchat.

Sharing a video from her gym session, she posted: “The way you make people feel is your reputation. Loving my process.” oh! the filter is free on Snapchat lol!

See her post below: