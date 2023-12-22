type here...
Beccameleon: Becca shows off her natural skin tone to tease Ghanaian – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Veteran Ghanaian singer, Becca, has responded to rumours circulating on social media about the swift change of her skin complexion.

In a video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram shows her demonstrating her natural color in a bid to debunk such rumours.

The ‘African woman’ hitmaker l was accused a few weeks ago of whitening her skin as reported by Ghpage.com.

She has made it clear, though, that she uses Snapchat filters to achieve this look rather than bleaching her skin.

Check out the video below

