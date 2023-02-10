- Advertisement -

The newly Installed development queen mother of Sowutwuom, Ayisha Modi has claimed that all the celebrity beef she engages in on social media is planned.

In a revelation on Accra FM, while speaking with Host Nana Romeo, Ayisha Modi disclosed that she does not take pleasure in these social media altercations against celebrities however, she is contracted to do so.

The staunch BHIM Native revealed on-air that celebrities pay her to beef them on social media to revive their dead careers or promote their brands and projects.

Ayisha further explained that she mostly sits down with these celebrities who come to her and thoroughly plans it out before they start the execution of the beef.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Ayisha Modi also claimed that her body enhancement surgery cost her 37,000 dollars.

Ayisha Modi who is known for boasting about her wealth and properties made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

As explained by Ayisha Modi, the costs covered not just the surgery but post-op costs including her medication and even massages.

To make her point more understandable, she made a breakdown of the costs and as stated by her, she paid 19,000 USD for her first surgery.

She also paid 3,000 USD for the hotel she lodged in while she was receiving treatment.

She also paid an additional 3,000 USD for the flight she took to the USA for the surgery to be done.

Aside from all these, she also spent 100 dollars on 15 sessions for her massage after the surgery.

Adding more details, she has also been put on a drug which she’s supposed to take until she departs from the earth.