type here...
GhPage Entertainment Beenie Man hospitalized after fainting during his mum's funeral(VIDEO)
Entertainment

Beenie Man hospitalized after fainting during his mum’s funeral(VIDEO)

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Beenie Man hospitalized after fainting during his mum's funeral
Beenie Man and Mother
- Advertisement -

Veteran Jamaican musician Beenie Man was last weekend rushed to the hospital after he passed out during his mother’s final funeral rites in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica.

The Dancehall artiste according to a a video sighted on social mwas seedn beia en carried away by four men from the funeral grounds after he passed out.

Earlier, the musician was standing and witnessing the proceeding of his mother’s final moment but from the look of things looked like his emotions got the best part of him.

Watch the video below:

Beenie Man’s mother identified as Lilieth Sewell per sources prior to her death has been battling stroke since July this year where she was first hospitalized in a health facility.

The source went on to explain that she was later discharged but kicked the bucket sometime in September.

Well, Beenie Man born Anthony Moses Davis has announced that he would be putting up a committed center in his hometown of Waterhouse in honor of his late mother and grandfather. The center will be named after them as well.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News