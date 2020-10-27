Beenie Man hospitalized after fainting during his mum’s funeral(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Veteran Jamaican musician Beenie Man was last weekend rushed to the hospital after he passed out during his mother’s final funeral rites in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica.

The Dancehall artiste according to a a video sighted on social mwas seedn beia en carried away by four men from the funeral grounds after he passed out.

Earlier, the musician was standing and witnessing the proceeding of his mother’s final moment but from the look of things looked like his emotions got the best part of him.

Watch the video below:

Bernie Man faints during mum's funeral in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/UqhW0cRnYd — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 27, 2020

Beenie Man’s mother identified as Lilieth Sewell per sources prior to her death has been battling stroke since July this year where she was first hospitalized in a health facility.

The source went on to explain that she was later discharged but kicked the bucket sometime in September.

Well, Beenie Man born Anthony Moses Davis has announced that he would be putting up a committed center in his hometown of Waterhouse in honor of his late mother and grandfather. The center will be named after them as well.