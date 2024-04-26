Being a judge for the model international is a big portfolio- ex-MP Barbara Ayisi brags

- Advertisement -

Former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North constituency in the Central Region, Barbara Ayisi Asher, took on the prestigious role of judging the Cape Coast Audition for The Model International, adding yet another feather to her cap of accomplishments.

Not only did she oversee the audition, but she also secured her place as a guest judge on the show itself, solidifying her position as not just a politician but a prominent figure in the world of fashion and entertainment.

The Cape Coast Audition, which served as a gateway for aspiring models in the region, marked the beginning of an exciting journey towards discovering West Africa’s next top talents in modeling. However, the spotlight now shifts to the bustling city of Accra, where the next round of auditions is set to take place.

Scheduled for Saturday, the 4th of May 2024, the Accra audition will be hosted at the prestigious Gold Coast Restaurant, conveniently located near Rockstone’s Office, Cantonments. Doors will open at 10 am, welcoming female West Africans between the ages of 18-26, residing or schooling in Ghana, to showcase their flair and passion for the runway, the camera, and the screens.

The Model International promises to be a spectacle of talent, elegance, and glamour, captivating audiences across the nation. Set to premiere on Metro TV from the 1st of June 2024, viewers can tune in every Saturday at 8 pm to witness the unfolding drama and excitement of the competition.

As the anticipation mounts and the countdown to the grand premiere begins, the stage is set for an exhilarating journey toward declaring the next face of West African modeling and fashion. With Barbara Ayisi Asher involved, The Model International is poised to redefine standards of catwalking with grace, and elegance in front of the camera and shaping the future of the fashion industry one runway at a time.