Berla Mundi and husband, David Tabi share passionate kiss at their private wedding ceremony (Video)

A video of Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi and her husband David Tabi kissing passionately at their private wedding has surfaced on the internet.

The video captures the “you may now kiss the bride” moment after the were officially declared husband and wife and a new beginning the couple’s life together commenced.

Many people have asked how the video found its way on the internet despite the ceremony took place in a private manner.

Others felt it was her best decision because of the numerous failed marriages of her colleagues over the years, despite marrying in an expensive and glamorous wedding.