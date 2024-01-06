type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBerla Mundi and husband, David Tabi share passionate kiss at their private...
Entertainment

Berla Mundi and husband, David Tabi share passionate kiss at their private wedding ceremony (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A video of Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi and her husband David Tabi kissing passionately at their private wedding has surfaced on the internet.

The video captures the “you may now kiss the bride” moment after the were officially declared husband and wife and a new beginning the couple’s life together commenced.

Many people have asked how the video found its way on the internet despite the ceremony took place in a private manner.

Others felt it was her best decision because of the numerous failed marriages of her colleagues over the years, despite marrying in an expensive and glamorous wedding.

TODAY

Saturday, January 6, 2024
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more