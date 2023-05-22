Bernice Asare has allegedly had a thing with most of the Kumawood actors – Chilly details drop after bedroom video with Blackstars player 

- Advertisement -

New unconfirmed information gathered indicates that Actress Bernice Asare has had a thing with most of the Kumawood Actors and Production team members.

Though the allegations levelled against the beautiful actress aren’t confirmed, social media has been sent into a frenzy following the claims.

This serious claim comes aftermath of the trending intimate video of the actress and Blackstars player Emmanuel Boateng.

In the video, Bernice Asare can be seen locking lips with Emmanuel Boateng.

Meanwhile, both Bernice Asare and Emmanuel Boateng are married with kids with their respective partners.

It’s believed that the video was leaked by an insider who had consistently warned Bernice Asare to stay away from Emmanuel Boateng.

