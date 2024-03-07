type here...
Entertainment

Bernice Asare Makes First Public Appearance After Child’s Death

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Kumawood actress, Bernice Asare made her first public appearance after the death of her child, Akua Nhyira.

Yesterday, 6th March 2024 was the day scheduled for the premiering of Kyekyeku’s much-anticipated movie dubbed “1957”.

Dr. Likee, Sunsum, Shifo, and Kyinkyinaatwan, among other YouTube stars, were seen at SG Mall taking part in the movie premiering.

Surprisingly, our camera captured Bernice Asare who is currently in a state of melancholy, mourning her first child.

In the viral video, the Kumawood actress was engrossed in a conversation with Dr. Like previously known as Ras Nene.

Meanwhile, Bernice Asare is yet to respond to claims that controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour’s curses killed her child.

