They were once regarded as best friends but it appears there’s bad blood between the two as they have fallen out recently.

Singer Mzbel and actor Tonardo are no more following each on Instagram, and this has sparked speculations of a simmering beef between them.

The duo became best friends after they joined forces to fight a common foe, Afia Schwarzenegger, when their friendship with her soiled for no peculiar reason.

But in 2021, their friendship also turned sour at one point – with Mzbel putting out a public apology asking to patch things up with Tonardo.

Barely 24 hours after receiving the unqualified apology from MzBel over circumstances that led to their fallout, Nana Tonardo forgave the singer and reunited.

After reuniting, Tonardo and Mzbel have shared a stronger bond which has been witnessed largely on social media.

It’s however unclear what has resulted in their friendship going sour again but checks on their respective Instagram pages where they are most active show that they have unfollowed each other.

The two were last seen together at Mzbel’s birthday party on December 26, 2022. But in the latest development, Mzbel has reduced her following to just five, of which Tonardo is excluded.

He on the other hand is following 180 people, which also excludes Mzbel.