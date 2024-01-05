type here...
“Better leave him for me ooo” – Side chick warns her boyfriend’s wife

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Netizens are currently in a state of bewilderment after coming across an old post of a lady sending death threats to her boyfriend’s wife.

The lady who happened to be a side chick to a married man named Valentine not only called out her partner’s wife but wished her death.

She noted that since her boyfriend’s wife whom she referred to as Tega was not going to let her partner go, then she would die this year.

She however took things to the extreme as she promised to begin with the couple’s child if the wife refuses to let go of her lover.

She shared the warnings and threats in two different posts, attaching a picture of the wife and her baby.

