The Government of Ghana is proposing a 10 per cent tax on all winnings from sports betting.

This suggests that whenever a punter wins a bet, he is obligated to pay 10 per cent of that to the government and only keep the other 90 per cent.

Also, the betting companies will be taxed on all their revenues and will be mandated to pay a 20 percent levy on their proceeds.

The news as relayed by the Ghana Revenue Authority reads:

Withholding tax on winnings from betting, lottery, and games of chance.

Betting, lottery, and game of chance winnings will now be subject to a 10% withholding tax at the point of payout.