American superstar Beyoncé is now the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

The 41-year-old won a record-breaking 32nd Grammy Award at this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles, becoming the most-awarded artist of all time.

The singer, who arrived late at the ceremony after being stuck in traffic, made history as she won trophies for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance.

In doing so, Beyoncé overtook Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, whose record of 31 Grammys had stood for more than 20 years.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” Beyoncé said on stage after accepting her prize. “I’m trying to just receive this night.”

She also paid tribute to both her “beautiful husband” and the “queer community for their love and for inventing the genre”.

She went on to thank her family, including her late uncle Jonny, who helped make her stage outfits before she became famous.