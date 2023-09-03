“Bibini nso y3 nipa oo”: Reaction as Pastor and family rides In luxurious car while members walks in the rain – VIDEO

A video sighted on GhPage has stirred reactions as a Pastor, his wife and family were seen cruising a luxurious car while their congregation walks in the rain during a church float.

The Women fellowship of the Divine Healer’s Church were those seen in the viral video.

The video was captured by an unknown man who was given a live commentary on the issue.

In as much as netizens weren’t pleased with the sight, the women seemed very happy in their deeds as they were in turn glorifying the name of the Lord.

According to the recorder, if the congregants did all these and still didn’t end up in heaven, he wonders what they will do.

