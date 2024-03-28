type here...
Bible Nokwafo makes first public appearance after Dr Grace Boadu’s funeral

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Late Dr Grace Boadu’s lover, Osofo Bible Nokwafo has made his first public appearance after the funeral of his deceased fiance.

As we all know, Osofo Bible Nokwafo and Dr Grace Boadu’s family are not in good talking terms hence the man of God was barred from attending his lover’s funeral.

After a long absence from the public domain, Osofo Bible Nokwafo has made his first public appearance.

The man of God attended John Kumah’s one-week funeral rites at Onwe near Ejisu.

Source:GHpage

