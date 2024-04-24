Bicycles with mosquito nets as canopies; Couple who couldn’t afford a car on their wedding day go viral

- Advertisement -

A set of photos capturing a couple’s extraordinary grand exit from their wedding ceremony has taken the internet by storm.

The newlyweds, after successfully exchanging vows, devised a captivating way to leave the wedding venue.

In the trending photos, the newlyweds can be seen seated on a cart covered with a mosquito net, being pulled by a donkey amidst a lively convoy of bicycle riders.

The bicyclists surrounded the cart, chanting and celebrating the couple’s union.

The video, which has since gone viral, has attracted a range of reactions from netizens.

In no time, viewers expressed their differing opinions flooding the comment section.

While some have expressed their admiration for the couple’s creativity, many have found their actions amusing and hilarious.

As the photos continues to circulate online, it has undeniably garnered the attention of netizens online, drawing reactions from viewers and users alike.

Here are some reactions from viewers:

@Blondebrone reacted: “JESUS sef no enter Jerusalem like this ?”

@Aphreshh reacted: “if you don’t have bicycle you can’t be of the guests”

@Elsie Sesi reacted: “my mosquito net is missing??”

@African.4.boy reacted: “these type of marriage you can’t divorce you will have problems with the whole village ????”

@muks reacted: “Happy marriage life, but was the mosquito net necessary?”