“I’ll beat and cripple you the next time I meet you” – Big Akwes threatens Frank Naro in a fresh video

No one knows the hidden agenda that makes Big Akwes keep on attacking Frank Naro at the least of chances.

Big Akwes in recent times takes pride in humiliating Frank Naro each and every moment they meet in public.

Remember about a couple of months ago, Big Akwes slapped Frank Naro in public for shaking his hands at an event.

In the video that captured the moment, other actors and Kumawood celebrities had to restrain Big Akwes from causing further damage.

This incident received massive condemnation as social media users called out Big Akwes for slapping Frank Naro.

As if that was enough, Big Akwes again during a football match organized by Oboy Siki at Kumasi Bremang Astro Turf tried to intimidate the young actor and singer.

For the very 3rd time, Big Akwes has once again bullied Frank Naro at an organised football match between Kumawood actors and YouTubers at Techiman.

As seen in a video from the location, Big Akwes splashed a sachet of water into the eyes of Frank Naro who was seated on the pitch looking very tired after the match.

This useless oppression by Big Akwes didn’t sit well with Frank Naro’s bodyguard as he retaliated on behalf of his artiste.

The angry bodyguard nearly crashed Big Akwes into small chops if not for some of the Kumawood actors present. They settled the dispute.

In a fresh attack, Big Akwes has threatened to deal with Frank Naro in a way he’ll regret in his entire life.

The Actor in the video additionally threatened that he’ll make sure he beats Frank Naro and his bodyguards at the forthcoming funeral of Blogger Poleeno’s mother.

