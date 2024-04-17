type here...
“I am big me”- Davido says as he rejects being compared to Wizkid and Burna Boy

By Mzta Churchill
Nigerian superstar, Davido is not happy about the fact that music lovers compare him to his colleagues; Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The musician has subtly divulged that he feels uncomfortable when he is being compared to Wizkid and Burna Boy.

According to Davido, he does not know any Wizkid or Burna Boy, all he knows is he is a big musician.

This comes after he was asked during an interview “You are the African big 3 alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy. Do you feel like you guys are the big 3 Afrobeats artists on the planet?”

Davido, who felt uncomfortable with the question asked by the host simply said  “I am big me.”

