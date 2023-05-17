type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBig Expose: Abena Korkor to release a new list of BigMen in...
Entertainment

Big Expose: Abena Korkor to release a new list of BigMen in GH who have slept with her

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Controversial Socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo has in a new social media rant prompted to release a long list of male celebrities who according to her, have had their way with her.

From politicians to musicians to actors, Abena Korkor who has a sad history of mentioning names during some of her relapses has gone on the tangent again.

This has sent chills down the spine of her victims as she threatens to release an updated list of men she has had sex with.

Abena Korkor dropped that intriguing post whilst she captioned ‘new list is loading‘.

Currently, Abena Korkor is causing a stir on social media as fans least expected her to go back to this after taking a long break from social media.

In another post, Abena Korkor shared a post that says ‘Don’t let anyone stop you from sharing the truth. If the characters in your story wanted an honourable mention, they would have done honourable things’ by one Helen.

She vowed to expose these individuals who have a lot of societal respect but perform all kinds of atrocious deeds in the dark which included sleeping with her.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 17, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News