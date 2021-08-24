- Advertisement -

Micheal Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie believes his journey in music becoming one of the best rappers alive is a result of his hard work and talent but not entirely the support from Ghanaians.

According to the multiple BET Award-winning rapper, he will not disregard the support he gets from Ghanaians but he believes he worked hard to earn the fame he has today. He made these statements in an interview with One Play Africa.

Still relevant for over a decade in the music scene, Sarkodie added that his career would have come to a premature halt if he had paid attention to the critics who most of the time try to come at him.

The ‘Rollies and Cigars’ crooner further intimated that most of his colleagues he started with were not able to handle the pressure which is why their respective musical careers grounded to a premature halt.

When people say it is Ghanaians who made you who you are, I don’t deny it. Funnily enough, I wouldn’t have quit either.

I do this not because i get all the support. There are a lot of people who do not support me or like what I do. When Ghanaians say they have been supporting for 10 years, it is not.

Sarkodie however stated he has trained himself to be his own motivation and does not rely on the energy his supposed fans give out.