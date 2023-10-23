type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipBill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe and tech boyfriend, Robert breaks up
Relationship

Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe and tech boyfriend, Robert breaks up

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Trending reports indicates that the daughter of multi billionaire, Bill Gates, has broken up with her boyfriend.

According to multiple reports online, Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend, a techpreneur and fellow student at the Stanford University, Robert Ross, have ended their love relationship which have been trending on social media for months now.

The reason for the split is yet to be known but netizens especially black folks are not really happy with Robert as they claim he failed the mission.

Other believe the estranged lovers will reconcile as both are still young and in college where such instances are a common thing.

TODAY

Monday, October 23, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways