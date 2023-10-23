- Advertisement -

Trending reports indicates that the daughter of multi billionaire, Bill Gates, has broken up with her boyfriend.

According to multiple reports online, Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend, a techpreneur and fellow student at the Stanford University, Robert Ross, have ended their love relationship which have been trending on social media for months now.

The reason for the split is yet to be known but netizens especially black folks are not really happy with Robert as they claim he failed the mission.

Other believe the estranged lovers will reconcile as both are still young and in college where such instances are a common thing.