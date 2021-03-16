- Advertisement -

The town of Bimbilla is in a state of shock following the death of a young lady who has been identified as Bamunu and believed to be in her early thirties.

According to a report filed by Bead 99.9FM in the Northern Region, Bamunu is a mother of five and risiding in Yepalsi, a suburb of Bimbila with one Afa Suale Abubakari whom they believe to be her husband.

It stated that an eyewitness who narrated the incident revealed that it was the loud cry of one of the children of the deceased who had returned home only to see her mother hanging from a mango tree.

Another eye witness identified as Abubakari Hamzah who spoke also revealed that the woman for some days now had gone into hiding.

He revealed that the deceased owned a colossal amount of money to her colleague business partner who constantly put pressure on her for the money.

This has made the deceased run to hide in the bush and only return home later in the night when everyone has gone to bed.

The police have since given the remains of Bamunu to the Bimbilla hospital for onwards transfer to the family for burial in accordance to Islamic customs.