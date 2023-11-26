type here...
Sports

Biography of Ernest Papa Arko; Age, Asante Kotoko, international career and cause of death

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ernest Papa Arko was a Ghanaian footballer. He was born on 12 May 1984. He played as a forward and won many caps with Asante Kotoko and the Ghana national team.

He was a student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School where he was the captain of the football team.

Arko used to play for Ocean Stars in Medina and was spotted by Sly Tetteh. He moved to play for Liberty Professionals and was offloaded to El Geish aka Army Stars.

He was the leading striker of El Geish. From there, the loan was transferred into a permanent sale. He went on to become the leading scorer for Egyptian League.

Arko played for Asante Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was the captain of the team in 1980 at a time they were thought to be the most talented.

They went on to be finalists in the 1982 African Cup of Champions Clubs competition where they lost to Al Ahly SC of Egypt.

He continued to lead the team in 1983, the year they last won the 1983 CAF Champions League. He is often listed among the club legends.

Arko played in the 1980 African Cup of Nations where the Ghana national team failed to defend its title. He was also in the team that played in the 1984 African Nations Cup tournament.

Ernest Papa Arko died on 26th November 2023 with cause of death yet to be ascertained.

