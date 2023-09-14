- Advertisement -

Lerioluwa Oladimeji, born on June 8, 1996, was a prominent figure in the Nigerian music industry, widely recognized by the alias “Mohbad.”

This young musical prodigy possessed a diverse range of talents, excelling as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. His breakthrough into the national spotlight came with his signing to Marlian Records, under the mentorship of Naira Marley.

Subsequently, he achieved international acclaim when he collaborated with the renowned recording artist and producer, Rexxie, to release the chart-topping track “Ko Po Ke (KPK).”

Mohbad’s creative genius was evident in his contribution to several hit songs, including “Real Hustlers,” “Ronaldo,” “Jaabo,” and “Balan Zia Gar.”

Moreover, his distinctive vocals enriched popular tracks like “See My Bounzer,” “Fire,” “Oja,” “Adura,” and “Owaale.” His multifaceted talents and undeniable impact on the music scene solidified his status as a shooting star in the Nigerian music industry.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

EARLY LIFE

Lerioluwa Oladimeji, born on June 8, 1996, was a prominent figure in the Nigerian music industry, widely recognized by his stage name, Mohbad.

This young musical talent displayed remarkable versatility, excelling as a rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Mohbad gained national acclaim after signing with Marlian Records, under the mentorship of the renowned artist Naira Marley.

His collaboration with the recording artist and producer Rexxie on the track “Ko Po Ke (KPK)” catapulted him to international stardom.

His musical prowess extended to the creation of several chart-topping hits, including “Real Hustlers,” “Ronaldo,” “Jaabo,” and “Balan Zia Gar.”

Additionally, Mohbad’s distinctive vocals graced other hit songs such as “See My Bounzer,” “Fire,” “Oja,” “Adura,” and “Owaale.”

His contributions to the Nigerian music scene left an indelible mark, solidifying his status as a multi-talented artist and a shooting star in the industry.

PERSONAL LIFE HISTORY

The singer Mohbad made his home in a serviced apartment building located in Lekki, Lagos. He took pride in owning two luxurious cars, both of which could be found in his garage. Mohbad was affectionately known by the moniker “Oba Imole.”

He shared a close bond with fellow artists Zinoleesky, C Blvck, and Fabian Blu, all of whom were his label mates.

Mohbad, characterized by his dark skin, endeared himself to fans through his distinctive vocals and exceptional songwriting skills.

Beyond his music career, Mohbad also ventured into brand influencing, leveraging his celebrity status to collaborate with brands in Nigeria, promoting their products and services.

At the time, Mohbad was single, having ended a serious relationship several months prior. However, he remained open to the possibility of entering a new relationship if he met the right partner.

Tragically, it was revealed after his passing that Mohbad was married to a lady named Omowunmi, commonly referred to as ‘Wunmi,’ and they had a son named Liam Light.

Mohbad faced unfortunate encounters with Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies, particularly the NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency).

He and his label mate, Zinoleesky, were apprehended and detained by NDLEA operatives during a raid on their apartment.

Fortunately, they were released following the intervention of their label boss, Naira Marley, highlighting the challenges and issues faced by artists in the industry.

EDUCATION

The Oladimejis were dedicated to providing their son, Mohbad, with a high-quality education during his formative years.

For his primary school education, he enrolled in a prestigious private institution.

Subsequently, he pursued his middle and high school education at a renowned public school located in Lagos State.

MUSIC CAREER

Mohbad’s passion for music traces its roots back to his secondary school days when he stood out as one of the most creative students.

During lunch breaks and school parties, he became known for his freestyle rap performances.

His love for music extended to his leisure time, where he would meticulously craft rap verses and songs in his notepad.

He would eagerly share these compositions with his close friends, who consistently encouraged his talent.

However, it wasn’t until 2016 that he made the decision to embark on a professional music career.

Having honed his songwriting, singing, and rap skills over the years, he committed to pursuing music seriously, and it was during this period that the moniker “Mohbad” was born.

Early in his career, Mohbad had a clear vision to specialize in Street Pop, drawing inspiration from artists like Olamide, Dagrin, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh.

He started frequenting recording studios in his neighborhood to create music that fused elements of Yoruba and Pidgin.

Although he released a handful of songs that gained some recognition in his locality, he didn’t achieve the level of recognition he desired.

To accelerate his growth in the music industry, he began recording freestyle rap and singing videos, sharing them on his social media platforms.

This strategic move paid off as his videos started going viral regularly, catapulting him to social media stardom.

This newfound popularity opened doors for Mohbad in the industry, leading to collaboration requests from both established and up-and-coming artists.

His breakthrough moment came in December 2019 when he was signed to the newly established Marlian Music Records by Naira Marley.

Since entering the mainstream music scene, Mohbad has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Oladips, Rexxie, Micee, Bella Shmurda, Lil Frosh, C Blvck, Zinoleesky, and Naira Marley.

In 2020, he teamed up with the award-winning producer Rexxie to drop the street anthem “KPK (Ko Po Ke).”

The track dominated Street Pop and Afrobeats charts for weeks, propelling Mohbad to greater fame, expanding his fanbase, and introducing him to the international music community.

In 2020, Mohbad continued to delight his fans by releasing another hit, the party jam “Balan Zia Gar.” This single swiftly became the go-to track in clubs and parties throughout the country, showcasing Mohbad’s knack for creating infectious tunes.

Between 2019 and 2022, Mohbad unleashed a string of chart-topping singles, including “Real Hustlers,” “Balan Zia Gar,” “Ronaldo,” “Jaabo,” “See My Bounzer,” “Fire,” “Oja,” “Adura,” and “Owaale.” This impressive catalogue of music solidified his position as a dynamic and prolific artist.

Mohbad’s journey into the music industry began at an early age, primarily focusing on rap songs.

As he matured in his musical career, he recognized the importance of versatility in the Nigerian rap scene, given its competitive nature. To stay relevant and reach a broader audience, he incorporated singing into his repertoire.

In Nigeria, it became a trademark for rappers to also possess singing skills, and Mohbad Oba Imole adapted to this trend by not only venturing into singing but also honing his singing style.

His big break arrived when he received an invitation from Naira Marley to join Marlian Records alongside fellow artists Zinoleesky, Fabian Blu, and C Blvck. This marked a significant turning point in Mohbad’s career, propelling him to new heights in the music industry.

Currently signed under Marlian Records, Mohbad released his debut official single, “Koma Jensun,” featuring his label boss Naira Marley.

The accompanying music video quickly gained traction on the charts, further solidifying Mohbad’s status as a rising star in the industry.

SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

Social media undeniably played a pivotal role in Mohbad’s ascent within the music industry. Through his active presence on various platforms, he managed to cultivate a substantial and engaged following.

On Instagram, Mohbad boasts an impressive fan base, with over 1 million followers. His Instagram handle is @mohbad_official, where he shares updates, and snippets of his music, and connects with his fans.

Similarly, on Twitter, he commands a significant following of over 159,000 users who stay connected with his latest happenings and thoughts. His Twitter handle is @iammohbad_, where he engages with fans, fellow artists, and the wider music community.

These substantial followings on social media platforms not only contributed to Mohbad’s rise in the industry but also allowed him to directly connect with and grow his fanbase, making him a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene.

ESTIMATED NETWORTH

Mohbad indeed established a significant presence in the music industry, primarily through his music videos and live performances at various shows across Nigeria. Additionally, he earned royalties from his extensive discography.

As a result of his success and income from his music career, Mohbad’s estimated net worth ranged from US$200,000 to US$400,000, reflecting his financial achievements in the entertainment industry.