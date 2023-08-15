“Birthdays are for kids so why is she so happy”: Netizens jabs McBrown for dancing joyously on her birthday

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, happily danced to Hosanna by Banzy Banero on her 46th birthday.

The actress wore an elegant all-white outfit as she celebrated her big day and moved her body to the music McBrown’s birthday excited many of her followers, and they celebrated her by wishing her a happy birthday.

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen joyfully dancing to the tune of Hosanna by Banzy Banero as she celebrated her 46th birthday. The beloved actress showed her energy and vibrant spirit in the video, spreading smiles and positivity all around.

Wearing an exquisite all-white attire that radiated elegance, McBrown marked her special day with a celebration filled with music and dance. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, showed McBrown swaying and grooving to the catchy beats of Hosanna, embodying the joy of the big day.

The video instantly became a sensation, drawing an outpouring of love and well-wishes from McBrown’s devoted followers and fans. Social media buzzed with beautiful messages, as netizens came together to celebrate the talented actress on her birthday.

Many took to their accounts to express their admiration and to shower McBrown with warm birthday greetings.