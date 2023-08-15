type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Birthdays are for kids so why is she so happy": Netizens jabs...
Entertainment

“Birthdays are for kids so why is she so happy”: Netizens jabs McBrown for dancing joyously on her birthday

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
You're 56 and not 46 - Ghanaians troll Nana Ama Mcbrown on her birthday
- Advertisement -

Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, happily danced to Hosanna by Banzy Banero on her 46th birthday.

The actress wore an elegant all-white outfit as she celebrated her big day and moved her body to the music McBrown’s birthday excited many of her followers, and they celebrated her by wishing her a happy birthday.

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen joyfully dancing to the tune of Hosanna by Banzy Banero as she celebrated her 46th birthday. The beloved actress showed her energy and vibrant spirit in the video, spreading smiles and positivity all around.

Wearing an exquisite all-white attire that radiated elegance, McBrown marked her special day with a celebration filled with music and dance. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, showed McBrown swaying and grooving to the catchy beats of Hosanna, embodying the joy of the big day.

The video instantly became a sensation, drawing an outpouring of love and well-wishes from McBrown’s devoted followers and fans. Social media buzzed with beautiful messages, as netizens came together to celebrate the talented actress on her birthday.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Many took to their accounts to express their admiration and to shower McBrown with warm birthday greetings.

TODAY

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways