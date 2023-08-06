VIDEO: Bishop Agyin Asare’s ’60 days and still counting’ comment useless – Ola Michael

- Advertisement -

Ola Michael, a radio presenter of Accra based Neat FM and entertainment show pundit has stated that it was needless for Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to taunt the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in his recent teachings.

The preacher boasted and mocked the traditional leaders about nothing happening to him after defying ultimatums to apologise to them. Ola Michael explained that the preacher did nothing wrong when he characterised the town as demons’ headquarters.

Media personality Ola Michael has harshly criticised Archbishop Charles Agyinasare after the preacher mocked the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo. The founder of Perez Chapel International teased the traditional elders after nothing happened to him despite disregarding the 14-day ultimatum given to him by members of a shrine in Nogokpo to apologise for comments they deemed insulting.

During a sermon titled “Who Rules the Cosmic Realm: Dominating the Cosmic Realm” on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the prominent televangelist mentioned to his congregation that because he is a child of God, lesser gods cannot harm him.

“I am an example that if you are a child of God and they pour libation, and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days you will still be dancing …” he said while dancing in a video.

The media personality labelled the preacher’s recent comments to his congregation as needless while speaking on the United Showbiz on UTV.