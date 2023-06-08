“I’ll not respond to an unattractive and scary face like you” – Bishop Ajagurajah replies to Diana Asamoah

- Advertisement -

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has replied to Evangelist Diana Asamoah after she launched an attack on him in her latest video reactions.

According to the gospel diva, Bishop Ajagurajah is an evil person who has veiled his atrocities with the word of God.

Speaking on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah described Bishop Ajagurajah as a very dumb prophet of God who knows nothing about the scriptures.

Diana Asmoah further fired that aside from eating, Bishop Ajagurajah is completely good at nothing.

Whiles throwing heavy jabs at Bishop Ajagurajah, Diana Asamoah categorically stated that she’s not afraid of the leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement.

She emphatically stated that she was ready for all of his insults since he’s notoriously known to have a pepper mouth.

The ‘Munumkum’ hitmaker additionally advised the followers of Ajagurajah to be very careful because he’ll lead them to Hellfire.

Diana Asamoah’s unforeseen attack on Ajagurajah follows the prophet of God’s recent appearance on UTV – Where he made some unusual comments about the Bible.

In a heated measure, the Ajagurajah Movement Boss subtly took a swipe at the Evangelist.

He said he will not respond to a woman who before a man wants to have sex with and ejaculate has to picture a porno film. He means to say Diana Asamoah is not attractive.

Ajagurajah said he is fully aware that Diana Asamoah has insulted him but he will not go down the gutters to Diana Asamoah.