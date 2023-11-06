type here...
Black Panther and Avengers stuntman, Taraja Ramsess and his three children die in car crash

Who is Taraja Ramsess? How did he die and who did he die with?

By Osei Emmanuel
Stunt performer and actor Taraja Ramsess, renowned for his contributions to major films such as “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “The Suicide Squad,” sadly passed away at the age of 41 in a tragic car accident that occurred on Halloween, October 31, in Atlanta, Georgia.

His two daughters, Sundari, 13, and 8-week-old Fujibo, were killed during the crash. His son Kisasi, 10, who was placed on life support after being rushed to the hospital, also succumbed to his injuries.

Ms Ramsess, his mother said two of her son’s daughters survived the crash and his three-year-old child Shazia is recovering from minor injuries in hospital.

Local media reported Ramsess was driving his children on Halloween night when his truck crashed into a broken-down tractor and trailer.

