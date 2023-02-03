- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been slammed for not displaying proper greeting manners when he met President Akufo-Addo.

At an event in the Burma Camp, the “Soja” hitmaker had the opportunity to exchange a handshake with the president.

However, Black Sherif failed to take off his cap or curtsy properly, which many believe was contrary to Ghana’s culture and greeting customs.

As a result, he has been slammed for not taking off his cap to show respect to the first gentleman of the land.

Apart from that, Black Sherif did not stop singing a verse of his song, which many found quite offensive and disrespectful—a part of the song that has to do with smoking cigarettes.

Kobby Found wrote: “Black Sherif couldn’t even take off his hat before greeting the first man of our land.” He blew up, and all that humble sh*t went out the window.

How @blacksherif_ greeted Prez. Akufo-Addo during his performance at the 2022 WASSA Games at the Burma Camp in Accra#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/FBOSy3cRGe — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 2, 2023

Meanwhile, many have also defended Black Sherof with the argument that even Meek Mill met the President while in shotgun and went on to shoot a video at the Jubilee House.

Another argument has been that times have moved on, and thus Black Sherif’s probable forgetfulness in removing his cap did not suggest that he was mannerless or disrespectful towards the president.