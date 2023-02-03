type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif slammed for his mannerless handshake with Prez Akufo-Addo
Entertainment

Black Sherif slammed for his mannerless handshake with Prez Akufo-Addo

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been slammed for not displaying proper greeting manners when he met President Akufo-Addo.

At an event in the Burma Camp, the “Soja” hitmaker had the opportunity to exchange a handshake with the president.

However, Black Sherif failed to take off his cap or curtsy properly, which many believe was contrary to Ghana’s culture and greeting customs.

As a result, he has been slammed for not taking off his cap to show respect to the first gentleman of the land.

Apart from that, Black Sherif did not stop singing a verse of his song, which many found quite offensive and disrespectful—a part of the song that has to do with smoking cigarettes.

Kobby Found wrote: “Black Sherif couldn’t even take off his hat before greeting the first man of our land.” He blew up, and all that humble sh*t went out the window.

Meanwhile, many have also defended Black Sherof with the argument that even Meek Mill met the President while in shotgun and went on to shoot a video at the Jubilee House.

Another argument has been that times have moved on, and thus Black Sherif’s probable forgetfulness in removing his cap did not suggest that he was mannerless or disrespectful towards the president.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 3, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News