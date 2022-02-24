- Advertisement -

Artiste manager and Dancehall musician Mr Logic has called for all media house and entertainment organisers to block Black Sherif for everything he has done to his manager.

Black Sherif this week has been in the news after it emerged that he had allegedly inked a deal with Empire Entertainment without the knowledge of his manager.

The move by Black Sherif seems to have angered a lot of people in the entertainment sector including Mr Logic who has shared his view on the matter.

According to him, Blacko should be blocked from all media activities and other privileges for going against his contract.

He further stated that this would serve as a deterrent to other incoming artists who feel they can just sign a contract and breach them at their own disposal.

Mr Logic averred that Black Sherif has shown ungratefulness toward his management, and as a result, he must face the repercussions.

Mr. Logic argued in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz that Black Sherif should be barred from some rights, such as engaging the media, as a punishment for his ungratefulness.

He claims that Black Sherif’s lies are the reason why most industry players are hesitant to invest in new potential due to their ungratefulness.

Watch the video below: