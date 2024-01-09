type here...
Entertainment

Black Sherif celebrates 22nd Birthday with new song titled ‘January 9th’ – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Ghanaian Hiphop/Hiplife artiste, Black Sherif, is a year older today, January 9 and he decided to celebrate it with yet another hit song.

Ahead of his birthday, Blacko teased his fans with a new song
Titled ‘January 9th’.

Sherif sang about being born with too much on his shoulders as he is trying to live through the devil’s eye as they don’t want to leave him alone.

The artwork of the song creatively resonated with his date of birth. Happy 22nd birthday to Black Sherif.

