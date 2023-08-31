Black Sherif Gets Interviewed By CNN, Talks About His Music Journey

Ghanaian rising star Black Sherif caught the attention of global media before his performance at the 2023 Afro Nation concert in Miami.

The young artiste sat down with CNN for an exclusive interview, where he shared insights into his musical journey and the path that led him to pursue a professional music career.

The Ghanaian musician defined Ghana well as he spoke highly about highlife and mentioned some of his Ghanaian influences.

Black Sherif opened up about his decision to go into music after completing high school. He described how his passion for music began at an early age and how he honed his skills over time.

Black Sherif shed light on the significance of highlife music in his country’s cultural heritage.

He spoke about how Highlife has influenced his own musical style and how he seeks to blend traditional Ghanaian sounds with modern elements to create unique music.