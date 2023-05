- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian pastor sparked a bitter social media controversy in an interview granted aftermath of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the 24th Edition.

According to the Pastor, VGMA24 Artiste of the Year Black Sherif is not a human being. He explains that the HipHop Star is a demigod.

He also claimed in the interview that Black Sherif has gods that protect him and whenever he does out to the public, he is sheeted by a strong supernatural hand.

