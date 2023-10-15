Word on the streets: Black Sherif in the mud as Ayra Starr bounce his proposal on twitter

- Advertisement -

According to words on the streets, Ghanaian Hi-Life rapper, Black Sherif is in the mud as he allegedly privately asked Nigerian Singer, Ayra Starr out on a date via Twitter without getting respond and ignored.

It’s said that Ayra Starr disgraced Black sheriff privately and black sheriff went ahead and anxiously disgraced himself publicly online just yesterday.

According to word on the streets, Blacko messaged Ayra Starr and ask her if she has ever heard of him and she said “sure” then he went ahead to ask her out on a date but Ayra Starr said that she would go on a date with him, if only he screenshots their chat, post it and have up to 15k retweets.

Black sheriff did as instructed anxiously and to his greatest surprise, he had only 400 retweets in 8 hours and he horridly deleted the tweet with deep disappointment.

Disclaimer: This story is yet to be confirmed by both sides and we’ll keep you updated on new happenings.