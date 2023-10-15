type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWord on the streets: Black Sherif in the mud as Ayra Starr...
Entertainment

Word on the streets: Black Sherif in the mud as Ayra Starr bounce his proposal on twitter

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

According to words on the streets, Ghanaian Hi-Life rapper, Black Sherif is in the mud as he allegedly privately asked Nigerian Singer, Ayra Starr out on a date via Twitter without getting respond and ignored.

It’s said that Ayra Starr disgraced Black sheriff privately and black sheriff went ahead and anxiously disgraced himself publicly online just yesterday.

According to word on the streets, Blacko messaged Ayra Starr and ask her if she has ever heard of him and she said “sure” then he went ahead to ask her out on a date but Ayra Starr said that she would go on a date with him, if only he screenshots their chat, post it and have up to 15k retweets.

Black sheriff did as instructed anxiously and to his greatest surprise, he had only 400 retweets in 8 hours and he horridly deleted the tweet with deep disappointment.

Disclaimer: This story is yet to be confirmed by both sides and we’ll keep you updated on new happenings.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, October 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
100 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways