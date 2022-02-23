type here...
Black Sherif’s manager never knew about 2nd sermon remix with Burna Boy

By Qwame Benedict
The case of Black Sherif keeps increasing as more information keeps coming out about the ungrateful attitude of the musician who has packed out of the house his manager got for him after signing a five years deal.

In a new development, it has been revealed by DJ Slim that the management of Blacko didn’t know about the second sermon remix with Burna Boy officially.

According to DJ Slim who broke the story on how ungrateful Blacko is, he had an interview with the musician and questioned him about how he was able to get Burna Boy on the 2nd sermon remix.

In answering the question, he stated that is was Burna Boy who got in touch with him and requested that they have a remix to the song.

DJ Slim continued that despite it being stated in Blacko’s contract that everything should pass through management, the rapper decided to take things up himself and signed a deal with Empire without the notice of his management.

He went further to disclose that Empire which is a big label has billed Blacko to perform on some shows in the coming months.

He alleged that Blacko had told the organizers of those shows not to contact his manager and his management but they should rather deal with someone who works with Empire, as well as, one other guy who works at Boomplay.

Watch the video below:

DJ Slim dared Black Sherrif to come out to deny all the allegations he has made.

    Source:Ghpage

