Black Sherif pays medical bills in full for nursing mothers at Ridge Hospital

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has paid in full the medical bills of some nursing mothers at the Ridge Hospital, now Accra Regional Hospital.

The hospital in post wrote to a[appreciate the “Soja” hitmaker for his kind gesture.

Black Sherif settles medical bills for some mothers who were unable to pay after being discharged at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Black Sherif also provided the mothers with food and toiletries. The hospital’s administration is grateful to him for the gesture.

Black Sherif took pictures with these happy nursing mothers who were happy.

Check out the photos below…