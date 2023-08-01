type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif Should Be Punished By The Law For Scamming Cruise People–...
Entertainment

Black Sherif Should Be Punished By The Law For Scamming Cruise People– Mr. Logic

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Former Musician and controversial entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has expressed his belief that Black Sherif should be made to endure the full wrath of the law for his recent involvement with the Cruise People Limited saga.

According to Mr Logic, both the artist and his team’s actions were highly unprofessional and speaks volumes of scam activities.

During his appearance on UTV Showbiz Night, Mr. Logic strongly advocated for legal action to be taken against such breaches and unprofessional behavior.

He stated that he strongly believes that such measures would serve as a deterrent for other industry players, discouraging them from engaging in similar actions.

By upholding standards and enforcing consequences, Mr. Logic envisions a more serious and thriving entertainment industry.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“Artistes should take a cue from this challenge, we are in a professional space and the law should take effect. let them go defend themselves in court so lessons can be learned”

“We are not making use of the court, and we take certain things likely in the creative space, the industry is known for unseriousness, and its high time the narrative change should we want a better professional environment”

“The only way we can make money in the creative space is to hold other people responsible for their actions”

TODAY

Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Accra
light rain
75.4 ° F
75.4 °
75.4 °
91 %
2.7mph
100 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways