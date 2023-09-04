Black Sherif wins Best West African Artist at 16th Headies Award

Sensational Ghanaian Hi-Life music star, Black Sherif was adjudged the Best West African Artist at the 16th Headies held in Atlanta, USA.

The musician beat competition from fellow countrymen Camidoh, Gyakie and others from the West African region.

Receiving the award, Black Sherif expressed his appreciation to his fans across Africa and especially to his native town, Konongo Zongo.

“Thank you so much to the fans, to the listeners. Thank you Headies, thank you Nigeria Thank you Ghana, thank you Konongo Zongo, I love you,” he said.

The 16th Headies Awards saw performances from Afrobeats stars like Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema, Victony, KCee, Oxlade, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Spyro, Seyi Vibez and FireBoyDML.