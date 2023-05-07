type here...
Black Sherif Wins VGMA 2023 Artiste of The Year

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) came off Saturday night at the Grand Arena in Accra with a mixed bag of spectacular moments.

The biggest music night celebrates music creatives for their tremendous and exceptional works in the year under review.

Fiifi Coleman and Chrystal are emceeing the red carpet, and Berla Mundi, Naa Ashokor, and James Gardiner are emceeing the main event.

Black Sherrif has been crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Blacko won the Artiste of the Year after coming top of his competitors, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Camidoh and KiDi.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker also won two other awards on the night. 

He bagged awards for the Best Hip Hop Song of the Year (Kweku The Traveller), and Best Music Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo.

Big Congratulations go out to the Man who came into the Industry not long ago, saw it and has conquered. Blacko Nie!!! Annne!!!

    Source:GHPAGE

