type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif won a BET hiphop award but this is why Shatta...
Entertainment

Black Sherif won a BET hiphop award but this is why Shatta Wale is trending – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has once again stole the spotlight from another act even after Black Sherif won the BET award last night.

Blacko secured the prestigious title of “Best International Flow” at the recently held 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, cementing his status as a rising star in the global hip-hop scene.

His win has been celebrated widely on social media, and raised the unending debate on why some Ghanaian artistes, especially Shatta Wale, has failed to pick up a B.E.T award despite receiving an email from them years ago.

Some Twitter users have dug up an old tweet by Shatta Wale in 2018, where he claimed he had received an email from the B.E.T Awards which was to create a picture that he was soon to be nominated in the prestigious award.

checkout the photo below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
heavy intensity rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways