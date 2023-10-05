Black Sherif won a BET hiphop award but this is why Shatta Wale is trending – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has once again stole the spotlight from another act even after Black Sherif won the BET award last night.

Blacko secured the prestigious title of “Best International Flow” at the recently held 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, cementing his status as a rising star in the global hip-hop scene.

His win has been celebrated widely on social media, and raised the unending debate on why some Ghanaian artistes, especially Shatta Wale, has failed to pick up a B.E.T award despite receiving an email from them years ago.

Some Twitter users have dug up an old tweet by Shatta Wale in 2018, where he claimed he had received an email from the B.E.T Awards which was to create a picture that he was soon to be nominated in the prestigious award.

checkout the photo below