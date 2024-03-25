type here...
Black Sherif’s album hits 1 billion streams

Black Sherif real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong is still raising the flag of Ghana after his debut album crossed a billion streams.

By Qwame Benedict
Black Sherif The Villian I Never Was album
Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has chalked success again after his debut album garnered a billion streams.

The album titled ‘The Villian I Never Was’ released in October 2022 achieved this feat after four streaming sites joined their streams.

The four digital streaming services are Boomplay(341 million), Spotify (125 million), YouTube (102 million) and Audiomack (441 million).

With more than a billion streams minus streams from Apple Music and others, Blacko becomes the first Ghanaian to chop this feat.

Notable hits on the album include; ‘Oil In My Head’, 45, Konongo Zongo, Soja, Kwaku the Traveller, and Second Sermon Remix.

Congratulations to Blacko.

Source:GhPage

