Black Sherif’s controversial traditional costume explained by insider; it’s not what you think

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Fast rising Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif made headlines days ago when he had a total shutdown of his show in The Gambia.

Aside his electrifying performance, the multiple award winning rapper was also in the news for his choice of costume on the night with netizens already relating it to the Illuminati.

However, an insider has come out to debunk such claims citing the actual historical background behind the costume.

According to the insider popularly known on Facebook as Eric Toscar, Black Sherif paid homage to the culture of the people of The Gambia by wearing the Kankurang masquerade costume during his concert.

He added that, in the Manding provinces in The Gambia, the Kankurang masquerade is the protector of both order and justice, and the exorcist of evil spirits.

Eric Toscar went on to further explain that, Black Sherif decided to put on a specially designed wear just like their popular traditional costume so as to connect easily with the people of Gambia.

