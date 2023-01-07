A fight broke out between die-hard fans of rapper Sarkodie and some security personnel at the entry point to the Black Star Line Festival last night.

These disgruntled fans locked horns with soldiers who were positioned at the gate to allow access to the VIP section, where artists billed to perform are ushered.

However, when Sarkodie’s crew got to the entry point, a disagreement erupted over the soldiers’ blatant refusal to allow them access.

In fact, the personal manager of Sarkodie, Angeltown, was reportedly turned away. This show of showmanship by the soldiers did not sit well with the fans of the rapper who rushed in.

They insisted entry be granted to Sarkodie and his crew. After a few seconds of back and forth, the entire conversation degenerated into a heated exchange of tantrums and verbal assaults.

Soon, the fans started to pounce on the soldiers, who remained adamant about the calls for Sarkodie and his crew to enter.

The scene which was captured by Ghanaian journalist Olele Salvador had the caption:

An on-going altercation between Team Sark & the security marking the gates/entrances for artistes as the former tried to make an entry. Not too sure what triggered the ‘fight’ but it seems it had something to do with not letting Sark’s manager, Angel in.

Black Star Line Festival: Crazy scenes as Sarkodie's fans fight soldiers #BlackStarLineFestival pic.twitter.com/ToFbvES2Xq — GHPage (@ghpage_com) January 7, 2023

Finally, nerves settled, and Sarkodie and his crew were ushered in.

The Black Star Line Festival is a free concert organized by US-Ghanaian rapper Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper. The Rapper connects Blacks all over the world to Ghana – their root.