Black Stars fail to impress Ghanaians after their friendly match against Namibia

The Ghana National Football Team the Black Stars has once again left Ghanaians disappointed after failing to win in the friendly game against Namibia.

The Black Stars in preparation for the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast decided to test their readiness by playing the Brave Warriors of Namibia but after 90 minutes of action, the game ended goalless.

The Blakstars struggled to take control of the ball in the first half which got the visitors dominating the first half.

The team came back strong in the second half but they still had problems with handling the ball which also made the Namibia team dominate most of the second half.

Following their abysmal performance, Ghanaians who went to the stadium to watch the match and others who got the chance to stream the match have taken to social media to express their unhappiness.

According to them, if this is what the Blackstars are going to play at the AFCON next week, then they should sit at home because nothing better is going to come out of this.

The issue of sacking the coach once again popped up as some people believe the best way for the team to improve is to sack Coach Chris Hughton.

Read some comments below:

@Michaelagyepong1539: “I’m telling you this was not a match, it was a comedy show??”

@Ernestcd9: “This match is a very good exercise for the black stars. This is telling the black stars players and the technical team that they really need to work hard, be serious and they really need to up their game and be ready for the tournament.”

@Desmondkofiessumang1297: “This team will disgrace us at the tournament”

@Elzoemalku4598: “I didn’t like the warm-up to the game. It was so poor. The players are casual just kicking the ball. Warm-up is key for match readiness. I now understand why our first half is usually poor. It’s very bad…Ghana the least said the better”

@Adubimpong4095: “I think, our coach and his tactics are poor. He’s very poor with his tactics and approach. It’s all about throwing in wingers during the 2nd half. Chris, again isn’t our type of coach!!!!!”

@Doe22us: “Ghana will go out in the group stage, no question, an unimaginative coach, and bang average players playing the same uninspired football and you expect a different result.”

@Francisturkson4974: “I think is a coaching issue for me, because we have good players for sure but we don’t have a team. If we can perform well in this tournament we need to get team out of these players!!!”