According to reports, Ghana’s senior male national team’s fitness coach, Romeo Ricky Roy, has passed away.

The tragic event is reported to have occurred on Sunday, April 28, 2024, though it is still unknown what specifically caused him to pass away.

Roy had reportedly complained of being sick, but he passed away before he could get better, according to a report.

The late Roy saved a player’s life during a Division One League match between Vision FC and Agbozume four years ago, and that was when he became well-known.

The Vision FC-employed fitness coach assisted in saving left-back Benjamin Aloma when he passed out on the field after a head-on collision.

After Milovan Rajevac returned to the Black Stars in late 2020, Roy was added to the team’s backroom staff.

Since then, he has collaborated with Chris Hughton and Otto Addo, serving as a member of the coaching staff at the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, since Roy’s tragic death was confirmed, condolences have been flooding the football community.