Black Stars of Ghana humiliated in America as they’re still “not familiar with the pitch”

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of the USA in an international friendly on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 as they prep for the Afcon come January 2024.

The USA ran riots in the first half with a double from Giovanni Reyna added to by further strikes from Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun.

The USA took their foot off the gas in the second half and despite a series of substitutions by Hughton to effect the game, the second half was goalless as the match ended 4-0.

The Black Stars lost both of the international games they were involved in this month after Mexico also handed them a 2-0 defeat last Sunday.

