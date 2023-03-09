type here...
Baba Rahman, local players missing from new Black Stars squad

By Bra Stash
Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has named his first squad, and apart from Babab Rahman, no local player is featured in it.

Baba Rahman, who used to be a regular feature on the Black Stars list, has been excluded for the first time in a long while.

Former local players like Afriyie Barnieh, Danlad Ibrahim, etc. have also been left out of the squad.

The 23-man squad is what Chris Hughton will be using to play Angola in a home-and-away fixture for the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Full List…

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

