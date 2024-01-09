Blakk Rasta claims Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt is a ‘suicide mission’

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta has raised unsurprising concerns regarding Chef Faila’s attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Blakk Rasta expressed worries about the potential health risks associated with her cook-a-thon attempt and he strongly opposed the idea of individuals depriving themselves of sufficient sleep for an extended period, describing it as a ‘suicide mission.’

He also took the opportunity to caution against the increasing trend of various marathons in the nation.

Blakk Rasta emphasized the need for participants in such challenges to prioritize their well-being. He highlighted the dangerous nature of losing sleep for more than three days and clarified that he could not endorse such endeavors.

While acknowledging the efforts of those involved, he hoped they would reconsider the potential long-term impact on their health.

Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon, hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, aims to achieve a total duration of 240 hours and has already surpassed the 200-hour milestone.